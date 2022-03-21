Viral Video: Baby memes and videos have been a staple of the internet since the very beginning of viral videos. People just enjoy watching babies being all cute and love their adorable antics and smiles. One such video is going viral on the internet which shows a little girl’s reaction on watching dinosaurs on TV for the first time.Also Read - Viral Video: Passengers on a Plane Sing Baby Shark to Comfort Crying Toddler, Internet Says 'Aww' | Watch

The video shows a 2-year-old girl watching Jurassic Park on her television. As she witnesses the mighty dinosaurs, she stands there in fear and awe, with an open mouth. At one point, she ran away screaming, but came back because even though she was scared she couldn’t stop watching. Her shocked yet adorable reaction will definitely bring a lot of memories from your childhood.

The video was posted on the subReddit r/MadeMeSmile with a headline that says, ”My 2 year old daughter’s reaction to her first dinosaur .”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral on other social media platforms as well and people love her hilarious reaction.

One user wrote, ”Then show her the rest and traumatize her for years. Lol. But seriously this was adorable.” Another commented, ”Pretty much what happened with me. Cousin rented it when it first came out and let me watch it with him, I was 5. Literally every nightmare I had for years after that went from running away from ghosts, to running from dinosaurs.” A third wrote, ”You just made my whole day better! Thanks. Give yourself a pat on the back.”