Viral Video: With distressing news regarding Covid-19 filling our social media timelines, we all need a dose of positivity from time to time to help keep us going in this tough fight. One such video that is winning hearts on social media shows a cute little girl singing Bollywood song ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ alongside her mother. In the video, the woman identified Anjana Madathil is seen playing a ukulele and singing Agar Tum Saath Ho while her daughter, sitting next to her on the couch, joins her in singing the song. Also Read - Viral Video: Fearless Girl Plays With Cobra Snake & Performs Tricks With it, Internet is Stunned | Watch

Needless to say, the little girl clearly steals the show with her adorable expressions and the way she sways and moves her hands while enjoying the sound of the strings. Twitter user and the Vice President of Gujarat Cricket Association, Dhanraj Nathwani shared the video with the caption, ”One of the cutest things you’ll see on the internet today!”

Watch the video here:

Netizens are loving the video and are impressed by the cute jugalbandi of mother-daughter. ”Can i steal this cutie?”, wrote one user with heart emojis. See more reactions:

Can i steal this cutie? 😍😍😍😍😍😃😃😃😘😘😘 — kr garg agnihotri (@yahskar) May 13, 2021

Sweet jugalbandi.Great to hear. — Manju Dalakoti (@DalakotiManju) May 14, 2021

Lovely so cute. — Vikramraj Tiwari (@Vicky30378168) May 13, 2021

The song ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, has been sung by Arijit Singh and Alka Yagnik. It is composed by music maestro A.R. Rahman while Irshad Kamil has penned the soulful lyrics.