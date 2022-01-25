Viral Video: Needless to say, parents make a lot of sacrifices to make their children’s lives better. Even if we thank them everyday for all that they have done for us, it won’t be enough. Recently, a young girl expressed her gratitude for her parents in the sweetest way. A video is going viral, showing the girl singing a soulful song in Bhojpuri dedicated to her parents at a school in Bhatwalia village in Uttar Pradesh. In the video, a young girl can be seen singing the song about the sacrifices that parents make and how their debts can never be paid off.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Dances to Pushpa Song Srivalli With Her Dad, Internet Hearts It | Watch

The heartwarming clip was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan with a caption in Hindi that reads, ”The debt of ‘parents’ can never be repaid. Emotional presentation in Bhojpuri.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, moving the internet. The video has gained more than 147K Views and more than 2200 shares. One user praised her singing and wrote, ”Her voice is so soothing that no background music is needed. And this is befitting reply to all those who think that Bhojpuri songs are all about ‘lollipop lagelu’ Way to go girl!” Another wrote, ”Nobody on earth can ever love you more than your parents.”

