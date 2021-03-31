Zhejiang: Every once in a while, videos of kids doing cute and goofy things go viral on the internet. This time, it’s a little girl from China who has left the internet in splits after a video of her dozing off on stage during a dance performance went viral. In the hilarious video, the five-year-old girl can be seen sitting on stage with her eyes closed while other girls continue with their dance moves. Her dance partner repeatedly nudged her and tried to wake her up, but to no avail. Unaware of what was happening around, the little girl continued enjoying her sweet sleep without a care in the world, while the audiences were left laughing hard. Also Read - Couple Breaks Into Deserted Cinema Hall, Steal Popcorn & Get Intimate Before Falling Asleep | CCTV Footage Emerges

The incident was reported from the city of Wenzhou in Zhejiang Province of eastern China. According to South China Morning Post, the girl did not have time to nap that day, and felt so tired that she dozed off on stage. She was so sleepy that her mother could not wake her up even after the show.

Watch the adorable here:

Needless to say, this funny yet relatable video has touched a chord with the audience, who have filled the comments section with their hilarious reactions.

One user wrote, ”When you falling asleep is more entertaining than the whole dance,” while another wrote, ”In her dream she’s doing her best performance of her life while her parents crying because of how proud they are.”

See other comments:

So adorable, right?