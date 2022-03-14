Ever wonder what goes on a child’s mind? The parents of this little girl were curious about the same thing and so they decided to mic her while she was playing. The adorable video was originally posted on Instagram on a handle called ‘Chasing Sage’. It was reposted by the page ‘worthfeed’ where it has received over 5 million views and 247k likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Foreigners Dance on Thalapathy Vijay’s Halamithi Habibo From Beast. Watch

The video shows a 4-year-old girl named Sage dressed in a cute blue dinosaur suit riding on a snowboard. Her parents had attached a microphone to her before she went snowboarding. Also Read - Viral Video: Massive Queue of Cars Seen Outside McDonald's As It Decides to Shut Down All Outlets in Russia

The toddler could be heard talking to herself in the audio recorded from her microphone. Meanwhile, her father was snowboarding behind her to record her on camera. You can hear all the cute and funny things clearly that the girl is saying while playing in the snow. Also Read - Viral Video: Mother Pranks Son By Hiding Among Women Wearing Same Saree, His Reaction is Too Cute to Miss

Towards the end of the clip, she fell in the snow and had trouble getting back up. Her dad asked what kind of dinosaur she is. At first, she said she’s a “powder-saurus”. After still struggling to get up, she jokes that she is a “stuck-o-sauraus”.

“This should be a series. Inside the mind of a child! Sage is one rad little girl,” the caption of the post said.

Watch the viral video below: