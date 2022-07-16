Viral Video Today: Sometimes we’re so trapped in cynicism and everything that’s wrong around us that we forget how privileged we are sitting in our comfortable homes and scrolling on our phones unlike the citizens of war-torn countries. India has one of the largest armies in the world, which has proven time and time again in every war how much our country, its citizens, their freedom and safety mean to us. While we are living our lives safely in our cities, soldiers and personnel of the armed forces are at the borders, and bases, battling extreme cold or heat, living in uncomfortable places but most of all, risking their lives to protect ours.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Fights With Strong Goat For Fitness Training, Watch Who Wins

So why do we become shy or embarrassed about being patriotic? Being grateful for those who protect us and doing our part to support them is value that should be applauded and even instilled in more people. Politician PC Mohan agrees and says that patriotic young minds is a duty every parent owes to this great nation. He shared a video with the same caption on his Twitter that showed a little girl touching an army personnel’s feet. Also Read - Viral Video: Wild Baby Dolphin Separated From Family Spotted Swimming in US River. Watch

In the video which has gone viral with over a million views, a little girl can be seen walking up to a few army personnel standing at a metro station. One of them bent down to pull her cheeks and the next thing you know, she touched his feet in a heartfelt gesture. Netizens were touched by the child’s gesture and praised her for her patriotic spirit in the comments. “My eyes welled up with happy tears. God bless the little one being raised to acknowledge & express gratitude to our soldiers and their families,” a user commented. Also Read - Viral Video: Two Aunties Fight Over Trash, Throw Gutter Water At Each Other. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

Raising patriotic young minds is a duty every parent owes to this great nation. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mhAjLbtOvG — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) July 15, 2022

Were you moved by the video?