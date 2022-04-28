Viral Video Today: By living in India and eating Indian delicacies all the time, you probably don’t know how it feels to taste it for the first time. Recently, we have seen several viral videos where foreigners try Indian food for the first time while getting their reactions recorded. They love how the different flavours and spices of the Indian food dance on their tongues like something they have never tried before.Also Read - Viral Video: A Thailand YouTuber Tries South Indian Food At Restaurant, His Reaction Is Priceless - Watch

A new is going viral on social media where a little Australian girl trying Indian food for the first time at a restaurant in Australia. The girl went out with her family and tried kadhai chicken with rice and after that mango kulfi for dessert.

She could be seen wiping her plate clean and being focused on experiencing a new cuisine. The girl eats mithi sauf as mouth freshener, which gets stuck in her teeth and she could be seen funnily trying to get it out. The video of her adorable reaction was posted on Instagram by Rachel. “Trying Indian food for the first time is always an experience to share!” the post’s caption reads. The reel has received over 3 lakh views and 7,200 likes.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌻 (@angeerowden)



What do you think of the video?