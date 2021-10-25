Viral Video: The soulful song Manike Mage Hithe sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva is still ruling as internet’s favourite and continues to create waves in both Sri Lanka and India. Several celebrities and netizens alike have shared dance videos on the song which are gaining a lot of love and appreciation on social media. Now, another video of a little girl trying to sing the song is winning hearts on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Performs Bihu Dance on Manike Mage Hithe, Video Delights People | Watch

The video shows the girl identified as Alaia, jumping in excitement as the song starts playing on the Bluetooth speaker. She then starts singing the song in her soft voice while holding two teddy bears in her hand.

The adorable video has been posted on Instagram by the girl’s mother Lisa Ann Nimalachandra with the caption, ‘Alaia Ceylon’s cover version of “Manike Mage Hithe” cover by @yohanimusic. Alaia is a huge fan of Yohani, probably one of the youngest too.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and netizens love the little girl’s adorable singing and infectious smile. Users have been filling the comments section with heart and love emojis and just can’t enough of her singing. One user wrote,”Aww cutie”, while another wrote, ”She is just too adorable.”

The viral Sinhala song has catapulted many content creators into instant limelight. Recently, an air hostess from IndiGo Airlines went crazy viral online after her dance on Manike Mage Hithe was immensely loved by viewers and raked over 60 million views on Instagram. Previously, many celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Rannvijay Singha, Neha Kakkar and Yashraj Mukhate shared videos of them on their social media account, where they can be seen grooving to the rhythm of this song.