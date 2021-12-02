Viral Video: Children do and say all kinds of adorable things, making our hearts melt into a puddle. One such super cute video of a little girl will leave you smiling ear to ear. In the video, a 3-year-old girl uses makeup to get ready for her mother’s birthday party and her confidence and sass will leave you amused. The video shows the girl identified as Rasbhari Taneja, trying to do her own makeup with her mother’s beauty products.Also Read - 'Arre Yaar Dede': Govt Employee in Kanpur Runs After Goat As It Eats His Papers. Watch Viral Video

In the video, the girl’s father Gaurav Taneja says, ”Shaam ko hamari mummy ki special birthday party hai and Rashi uske liye taiyyar ho rahi hai, Hai na Rashi,” She mumbles a yes while being super busy dabbing her face with a makeup sponge. Even her hands are smeared with red lipstick. When asked again she says, “Mumma ke birthday ke liye.” Her dad further says that she might get a beating if her mom finds out. Hearing this, she leaves the blender and runs away.

“Makeup tutorial 101,” read the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasbhari (@rasbhari.taneja)

The video has gone viral with millions of views and amassed over 101,855 likes and several comments. People are in love with her confidence and cute antics.

One user said, ”Awwww so sweet…lekin zyada makeup maat lagana apki sundar natural skin bigar jayegi,” while another commented, ”Hahahahaha finally!! That epic moment in every child’s life.”

A third wrote, ”She knows how to use blender.. 😂also she is doing dab dab on her face.”