Viral Video Today: Kids love playing dress up, whether its mom's sarees or dad's big kurtas. They just love looking like little 'grown-ups' or like their mom and dad. One such little kid is going viral for wearing a saree and just loving how she looks.

The video was uploaded Instagram reels by the page 'viaa_rana'. It has received more than 20 million views and 909k likes. The song Tu Hai by AR Rahman and Sanah Moidutty can be heard over the video.

The reel shows a toddler named Viara Rana wearing a green blouse and printed saree, that is of her size, not her mommy's. While we all will agree that she looks absolutely beautiful, the girl herself thinks so too. She is also wearing lipstick and nailpolish and can be seen checking out her makeup and outfit in the mirror and making cute faces at herself. Perhaps we can all take some self love lessons from this adorable girl.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIARA RANA (@viaa_rana)

Adorable, wasn’t it?