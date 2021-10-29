Viral Video: An adorable video going viral on social media has captured a little girl’s priceless reaction on seeing her mother dressed as a bride. In the video, the bride Anjali Manchanda, who is a makeup artist by profession, is seen wearing a pink lehenga and bridal jewellery. Just then, her daughter enters the room and the makeup artist asks her, ‘Dekho kaisi lag rahi hai bride.’ The girl is mesmerized to see her mother look absolutely gorgeous on her bridal attire. In an adorable tone, the girl says, “Aap to bahut sundar lag rahe ho (You are looking so beautiful).”Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Gets His Makeup Done For The Wedding, People Say 'Why Should Brides Have All The Fun' | Watch

The video was posted by makeup artist Guneet Vird which Anjali Manchanda on her wedding day with the caption, ”Awwwww💕💕 she is so happy to see her mom as a bride💕💕💕 congrats @anjalimua 😘 so happy for you.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guneet Virdi💄💋 (@guneetvirdimua)

The video has gone viral, with 30,688 likes and the comment section is flooded with love for the mother-daughter duo. One user wrote, ”Bride goals ❤️😍😍 she is looking so pretty ❤️ Her daughter’s reaction is everything.”

A second user wrote, ”I think its the time for her to enjoy her wedding moment. The most beautiful mother daughter duo like you @guneetvirdimua. I must say two super women’s in one frame you and @anjalimua. You makes her day more special with the magic of yours wand (your hand). You both are the example of women empowerment and such an inspiration for all the women’s out in the world. Much love to you both…. Muaaaahhhhhh.”

”Omg that’s so special”, wrote a third.

Others filled the comments section with heart emojis and encouraging messages.

Here are other pictures of the bride:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guneet Virdi💄💋 (@guneetvirdimua)

What do you think?