As the full-scale invasion by Russia in Ukraine enters Day 4, Ukrainians and people of other countries stranded in a war-like situation are asking for help and to stop this conflict via social media. Amid all the panic, prayers are pouring in from across the world for Ukraine and Russia, specifically President Putin, is facing a lot of backlash for waging the war.

A video is now going viral where an adorable little girl can be seen asking to stop the war and appealing for world peace. The clip shows the girl, Lily, appealing for peace on earth amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. "I want peace on Earth, not pieces of Earth," Lily said. "We are brothers and sisters," she added. "Stop war," she said at the end of the video.

The video was posted on Instagram by a page called Brittany and Lily and has over 1 million views and 125k likes. "We are praying for Ukraine and all of the innocent lives that are affected," the caption of the post said.

Watch the viral video below: