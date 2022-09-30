Viral Video Today: After the TikTok ban in India, Instagram reels has turned into our new TikTok. And what was the biggest trend on TikTok? Dance videos. Especially after Instagram music and how people can use audio from any popular song, the number of dance reels on Instagram has shot up drastically. Amid this trend, we often see many people turning into overnight internet sensations for dancing their hearts out. Dance videos by kids are also a huge hit on Instagram and garner a lot of views.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Dances to Papon's Humnava at Delhi's Connaught Place, Internet Praises Him | Watch

Now, an adorable video of two girls wearing their school uniforms dancing to a classic Bollywood song is going viral on Instagram reels. The video was shared by the girls' father Ramesh Bhandari Chetri, who lives in Hyderabad. It has received 3.3 million views and 226k likes.

The video shows the little girls grooving to the song "Jaane Kahan Mera Jigar Gaya Ji" from the 1955 film Mr. & Mrs. '55 starring Guru Dutt and Madhubala. The classic hit was sung by Geeta Dutt and Mohammed Rafi. The funny expressions and energetic dance steps of the Bhandari sisters are putting smiles on the faces of many netizens. Users flooded the comments with laughing emojis and applauded the 'acting skills' of the girls.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF LITTLE GIRLS DANCING TO JAANE KAHA MERA JIGAR GAYA JI:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramesh Bhandari Chetri (@indira.bhandari.779205)

These girls are so adorable!