Viral Video Today: After the TikTok ban in India, Instagram reels has turned into our new TikTok. And what was the biggest trend on TikTok? Dance videos. Especially after Instagram music and how people can use audio from any popular song, the number of dance reels on Instagram has shot up drastically. Amid this trend, we often see many people turning into overnight internet sensations for dancing their hearts out. Dance videos by kids are also a huge hit on Instagram and garner a lot of views.

Now, an adorable video of two girls dancing to a classic Bollywood song is going viral on Instagram reels. The video was shared by the girls' father Ramesh Bhandari Chetri, who lives in Hyderabad. It has received 128k views and 15,000 likes.

The video shows the little girls grooving to the song "Mere Sapno Ki Rani Kab Aayegi Tu…" from the film 1969 Aradhana starring the late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna. The funny expressions and energetic dance steps of the Bhandari sisters are putting smiles on the faces of many netizens. Users flooded the comments with laughing emojis and applauded the 'acting skills' of the girls.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF LITTLE GIRLS DANCING TO TO RAJESH KHANNA SONG MERE SAPNO KI RANI:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramesh Bhandari Chetri (@indira.bhandari.779205)

Their joyful energy is so lovable!