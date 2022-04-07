Viral Video: Needless to say, dance videos are the most popular on the internet, loved by one and all. One such song that had been trending on Instagram was Chaka Chak from the movie Atrangi Re featuring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Even after months, the movie hit the big screens, the song is still trending on Instagram. Now, a video of two little girls dancing to the song has gone viral on social media, and users love it.Also Read - Viral Video: Cap Cloud Rotating Over Mountain Leaves Netizens Mesmerised. Watch

In the video, two girls can be seen standing in front of an LCD screen and copying Sara’ dance steps. They seem quite confident while dancing and their expressions are on point. The younger girl, dressed in a yellow t-shirt and a pink mini frock, especially stands out with her adorable expressions. The video was posted on Instagram handle named Avyanna Keneisha, with a caption that read, ”Don’t miss to see her expression till last part.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, with more than 3 lakh likes and people are showering praises for the girls’ admirable dance. Users have been filling the comments section with heart and love emojis and just can’t enough of her cute dancing. Some even called her ‘Little Sara.’ One user wrote, ” she is such a sweetheart… Loads of love,” while another commented, ”She can beat any actor/ dancer…. She is cutest..” A third wrote, ”She is soooooo cute, feel like smothering her with hugs n kisses.”

