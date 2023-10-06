Video Of Little Girl Grooving To Rashmika's Saami Saami Goes Viral

Home

Viral Video: Little Girl’s Performance On Rashmika Mandanna’s Saami Saami Wins Hearts

Pictured on Rashmika Mandann and Allu Arjun, Saami Saami is one of the blockbuster songs from Sukumar's directorial Pushpa: The Rise.

Little girl's dances Saami Saami. (Image Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer action-entertainer, Pushpa: The Rise won countless hearts back in 2021. Not just the film, but the powerful numbers were also at the top of the charts. One of the songs from the film, Saami Saami especially garnered a lot of love from the audience. Recently, another rendition of the single took the internet by storm. A video of a little girl tapping her foot to the Saami Saami song went widely viral. The adorable expressions and infectious energy of the munchkin will surely melt your heart.

The clip of the dance was shared on X (previously known as Twitter) with the caption, “One more Cutie added to the list…Craze for Pushpa songs ain’t stopping anytime soon…LocationMaharashtra @iamRashmika @alluarjun #Pushpa2TheRule.” ‘National crush’ Rashmika Mandanna also reshared the post saying, “So cute”. The lyrics of the Saami Saami song have been penned by Chandrabose. Renowned singer Sunidhi Chauhan has lent her voice to the number.

The video suggests that the performance took place during a school event.

Check out the video below:



Netizens React To The Viral Video

The clip reached the micro-blogging site on October 2 and has received more than 1 million views up till now. One of the netizens mentioned in the comment section, “You are also so cute”. Another Twitter user wrote, “That girl’s confidence is something else only!” Prior to this, several videos of netizens flaunting their dancing prowess on Saami Saami surfaced on social media.

What’s Next For Rashmika Mandanna

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s much-anticipated action-thriller Animal. She will be seen essaying the character of Geetanjali in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial. Animal will be reaching the theatres on December 1 this year.

Additionally, following the success of Pushpa: The Rise, movie buffs are eagerly waiting for the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. With the shoot of the drama underway, part two of the movie is expected to be released across India on Independence Day next year. Both Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen reprising their roles of Pushpa Raj and Srivelli in Pushpa: The Rule.

