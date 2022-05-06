Viral Video: After the birth of a first child, one of the most magical moments in parenting is when that little one meets their sibling. It can be an extremely special and emotional moment and something worth capturing in a camera. One such adorable video has captured a little girl’s excited reaction to meeting her younger sister for the first time. The little girl goes up to her dad and leans in to get a closer look at his sister and can’t believe her eyes. She put her hands over her face, gazes at her and then gives the baby a kiss.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Pushes Groom Into The Pool While They Were Posing For Pictures | What Happened Next

The video was posted by a woman named Lauren Woods on April 25 and captioned as “One of my most favourite memories of my whole life. Watching my daughters meet each other for the first time. I was nervous to go from one to two kids, just like I’m sure every mom is. I had so many emotions about how my first daughter would do with being a big sister. And from the very moment she laid eyes on her baby sister, she has been in love with her ever since. The best big sister ever. And there’s nothing that makes your heart more happy, than watching your babies grow up and be best friends with each other God is sooo good,”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Woods (@laurenwoods___)

The wholesome video has gone viral, melting people’s hearts and making them emotional. One user wrote, ”This made me cry🥺🥺😭 It’s so wholesome.” Another commented, ”She’s gonna be such a great big sister!!” A third wrote, ”Adorable! Like, SUPER adorable. Congratulations,” while another wrote, ”I can’t wait to watch them grow up together.”

How precious!