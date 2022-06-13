Viral Video: Dogs are adorable creatures who brighten up our days their cuteness. Dogs are the internet’s favorite animal and their videos are the most watched on YouTube. One such cute video of an adorable puppy has gone viral on Twitter which shows him helping his friend climb up the stairs. Notably, when dogs are small, they do not instinctively know how to climb stairs and need to be taught and assisted just like humans. Similarly, in this video, a black puppy tries to climb up the stairs bur fails. Seeing him struggle, another puppy comes to his rescue and helps lifts him.Also Read - New York Woman Reunites With Lost Dog, Thanks to Hollywood Actress Hilary Swank

The video was shared by a Twitter page called Puppies with a caption that reads, ”True Friend”, with a heart and 2 high-five emojis.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral with more than 39.2 K views and around 750 retweets. Internet users loved the bond between the two puppies and wrote how dogs are highly intelligent animals.One user wrote, ”True friends always help each other.” Another commented, ”so cute. timeline cleanse.” A third wrote, ”Thanks for the lift bro!” Many poured love and heart emojis on the post.

