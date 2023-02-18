Home

Little sister gets emotional and kisses her newborn brother on the forehead at the hospital, internet reacts- Watch viral video

Viral Video: Newborn babies bring nothing but immense joy and love into families. A family in Mumbai welcomed a newborn and the entire family is jumping with joy but it’s the little sister’s reaction that you CANNOT miss. Dr Yuvraj Jadeja, Gynaec & IVF specialist in Mumbai shared a heartwarming video on his Instagram handle and the entire internet is sobbing in tears. In the viral video, the doctor brings to meet the baby boy to the family and his little sister couldn’t hold her emotions. The elder sister starts to cry her heart out as soon she holds the little one in her hand and even kissed her baby brother’s forehead in the hospital.

The caption on the viral video read, “This couple had decided to not have another kid, but destiny had it there first born daughter wanted a sibling, and as they say you cannot win over your kids, they tried but could not conceive this time around, one fine day they decided to consult us at Nimaaya, I still remember the daughter entering with them, the confidence she had, she walked as if she was the decision maker of the house, well she actually was.”

“She said sir I need a little brother or a daughter and we said sure why not. Today her wish came true, her mother on the delivery table made a request to me, sir plz hand my son first to my elder daughter his sister, and i could see her tears of happiness fall. We handed her brother and she cudnt stop crying, such pure emotion, such pure love. She finally had a brother and she looked at me and smiled, it was the best thank you in unsaid words I had ever received,” the caption concluded.

The video went viral in no time as netizens dropped heart and crying emojis in the comment section. Several users showered their blessings on the kids and congratulated the family. One of the users wrote, “The way her brother kissed her in the forehead ❤️🔥 her expression when she saw the baby.” Another user wrote, “Awwwww, this is the cutest thing I’ve seen today. Million blessings for these kids!” The third user said, “Made me cry🥲 reminded me a little girl who cried as the same years ago…🤍” Desi Netizens also pointed that she will be like the second mother to her baby brother.

The viral video has 2.8M views, 287K likes and over 800 comments.

