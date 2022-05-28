Viral Video Today: A little surfer is taking over the internet with his bravery and cuteness. Surfing is loved by many adventure sports enthusiasts. Recently, we saw viral videos of a pet dog surfing on a surfboard and even a man riding a huge wave. But have you ever seen a baby surf, alone?Also Read - Viral Video: Pet Dog Surfs Ocean Alone On Paddleboard Like A Pro | Watch

The 22-second video was shared on Twitter by a user called ‘TheFigen’ with the following caption: “Aweeeeee little big surfer!”. In the clip, you see a baby boy having a great time surfing behind a speedboat. The cute little kid standing on a surfboard with a safety belt wrapped around his body to save him from falling. Also Read - Watch Video: A Pro Surfer Rode a 115-Feet Wave, This Video Will Blow Your Mind

The baby had a big smile on his face as he held onto the ropes and enjoyed the wind and sea mist in his face. A man, presumably the boy’s father, can be seen supporting the little kid by keeping a hand behind and paying close attention, in case he falls. The video has received over 355k views and 17k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

The little surfer’s video left Twitter users divided even though he was wearing a safety jacket and his parents were paying attention to him as he surfed. However, Twitter users said that for the age of the baby who can barely walk, it was too dangerous. A few users appreciated the boy for being so brave. But most users expressed that they were scared for the boy. Here are some of the comments from the post:

What do you think of the video?