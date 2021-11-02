Viral Video: It’s been a few months, but the craze around Manike Mage Hithe has still not died down. The soulful song sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva is still ruling the internet and continues to create waves in both Sri Lanka and India. Tapping on the massive popularity of the song, several artists and music enthusiasts have created their own renditions of the viral song. The latest one to join the trend is a 9-year-old girl who has sung the catchy song in her own melodious voice.Also Read - Viral Video: Manike Mage Hithe Gets A Punjabi Version & Netizens Are Super Impressed | Watch

In the video, the girl identified as Palakshi Dixit, who is also a contestant on the Marathi Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs, can be seen singing the popular song. The young girl sat with a smiling face, holding a microphone in one hand and a doll in another, and sang her rendition of the song beautifully.

Palakshi who has 7,301 followers, shared the video on her Instagram account with the caption, “Manike Mange HitheOne of my favourite songs sung by an amazing singer, Yohani.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, with more than 15,000 views and netizens love the girl’s adorable singing and infectious smile. Users have been filling the comments section with heart and love emojis and just can’t enough of her singing. One user wrote, ”Too cute to handle,” while another called her ”Little Yohani.”

In a similar video that wet viral a few days back, a little girl was seen jumping in excitement as the song started playing on the Bluetooth speaker. She then starts singing the song in her soft voice while holding two teddy bears in her hand.

Manike Mage Hithe has come as a boon for many content creators and artists as their performances on the viral song have catapulted them into instant limelight. The Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe went crazy viral after Yohani Diloka De Silva’s version was released in May.