Ahmedabad: Despite being under immense pressure and stress, frontline workers, doctors and healthcare professionals all over the world have been serving patients day and night, while risking themselves to the deadly virus. Not only that, various videos have surfaced on the internet where healthcare workers have even entertained their patients, by either singing or dancing to cheer them up. The same happened in a Gujarat hospital, where the medicos took the musical route to create positive vibes and cheerfulness among the Covid positive patients by keeping them entertained with songs and ‘Antakshari’. Also Read - Viral Video: Flouting Covid Norms, Thousands of Women Gather at Gujarat Temple to 'Eradicate' Coronavirus | WATCH

On Wednesday, the Covid patients in the general ward of the SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad were cheered up by a ‘band’ of three medicos with one of the band members playing the guitar. The video of these three medicos trying to energise the Covid patients amid all the gloom has gone viral.

Watch the video here:

“Some of our nursing staff, the students of the NHL college affiliated with the SVP hospital, came up to us with the suggestion of them entertaining Covid patients through their talent. We discussed it with our Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Dr Ashish Raja, and gave them the nod. The results have been wonderful,” Dean of SVP Hospital, Dr. Pratik Patel, told IANS.

“Since a week, we have been entertaining these patients, who otherwise might have got bored or filled with negativity with so much gloom around in the newspapers and TV channels. We started playing Antakshari with them. With the help of some sponsors, we have procured a Bluetooth enabled sound system. A special team of medicos visit around 20 general wards of Covid patients in the hospital and play Antakshari with them. The patients get cheered up with the efforts. We have some more entertaining ideas up our sleeves which we are planning to roll out in the coming days,” added Patel.

(With IANS inputs)