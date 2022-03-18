A British man is going viral for just living his best life and dancing his heart out at a bus stop. Netizens were left in splits and also felt a little jealous of the man who was seen dancing in public like didn’t have a single care in the world.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Sings 'Mohabbat Barsa Dena' As Man Dances Behind Her, Watch & You Will Die Laughing

The heartwarming video was recorded by Hayley Louise, who was waiting in a car opposite a bus stop in Great Homer Street in Liverpool, England. The video was shared on Twitter by the user 'angiesliverpool' which has received around 300k views and 5,600 likes so far.

In the video, a man dressed in a red puff jacket and a backpack can be seen tapping his feet while lip-syncing to a song. He turns to a man who walks past him and swings his arms up and down in the air while running away from the bus stop like a ballerina.

The carefree man pulls another ballet stunt and spins on one foot, leaving Hayley giggling as she watches from far. He then hops back to the bus stop while dancing. People walking past the guy can be seen turning their heads to see his performance. Twitter users loved the video and said the man’s dance performance made their day.

Watch the viral video below: