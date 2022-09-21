Trending News: Loch Ness monster is a rumoured creature from Scottish folklore and as per fables, it lives in Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands. For decades now, people have believed in the monster’s existence and many have claimed sightings and some even produced dubious “proof”, grainy pictures and out-of-focus clips.Also Read - Viral Video: Wild Buffalo Attacks Vehicles In Kerala, Flips Auto Rickshaw in Rage. Watch

According to the Daily Record, VILN set up five cameras around the 23-mile-long loch. The feed streams live so that people could spot the creature from the comfort of their homes. Now, a Lessie enthusiast claims to have done just that.

Eagle-eyed Irishman Eoin O’Fagan claims to have captured two clips of “giant eel-like shapes” moving on the surface of the loch’s water. Talking to Daily Record O’Fagan confirmed that he has captured “two very interesting” video clips using the newly installed cameras.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF LOCH NESS MONSTER CAPTURED ON CAMERA HERE:

“The first at the Clansman webcam Loch Ness at 20.13pm on September 6, is of a water disturbance, and a long dark shape which was recorded for 4 minutes, and was the only darkened water visible in the recording of the loch in that time.”

The second, he added, was recorded by the Shoreland Lodges Webcam at 7:35 PM on September 15.

As per him, an object moves steadily to the right of the screen and out of the webcam’s field of view after making a noticeable appearance on the left near the shore.

He describes the object as “black and long in the region of 6 to 8 feet long, like an eel, or rather a very large or giant one. Its dark black colour breaks the surface occasionally as it moves to the right.”

The 57-year-old said he filed the two sightings to The Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register but there seems to be some disagreement over whether or not they will be recorded. The man has travelled to Scotland numerous times to try and trace the monster and had his first encounter in 1987.