Mumbai: A Central Railway's loco pilot risked his life to open the brakes of a train en route from Kalyan to Gorakhpur after a passenger pulled the emergency chain knob of an express train. The train was stopped at a railway bridge on a river between Titwala and Khadavali, that had only a single track. Ministry of Railways posited the video of the incident that took place about 80 km from Mumbai, on Thursday, and appealed to passengers not to needlessly pull alarm chains in trains.

In the viral video, senior assistant loco pilot (ALP) Sathish Kumar of Chhapra-bound Godan Express can be seen crawling under the train, which was stranded on a river bridge, from a narrow gap between the wheel and other underbelly equipment to reset the alarm chain knob.

Pulling the Alarm Chain for no reason can cause trouble to many! Satish Kumar, Asst. Loco Pilot of CR,took the risk of resetting Alarm Chain of Godan Express,halted over the River Bridge between Titwala & Khadavli Station. Pull the chain of a train only in case of an emergency. pic.twitter.com/I1Jhm9MESh — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 6, 2022

Reposting the video, Central Railway’s chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said some miscreants had pulled an alarm chain and stopped the train on the Kalu river bridge between Titwala and Khadavali, and to restart the train, it was mandatory to reset the knob of the second-last coach of the train, in which the alarm chain was pulled.

“Assessing the gravity of the situation, Kumar risked his life by crawling under the train over the river bridge to reset the alarm chain knob,” Sutar said, adding that the action had averted delays in trains and saved the time of many passengers.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered 166 cases and produced 113 persons in the court, recovering Rs 56,000, despite repeated announcements being made in this regard at stations.