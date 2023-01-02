Top Recommended Stories
Viral Video Of Love Between Human Baby And Its Doggie Sibling Is Winning Hearts All Over | Watch Here
What is it about pet siblings that their human counterparts just can’t stay away from them?
Viral Video: We all have our comfort zones where we feel fully relaxed and at peace. We just don’t feel the same contentment at any other place even if it is just a few feet away from our comfort zone. There is a strange connection between the place and our harmony with ourselves and our surroundings. For pet parents, their pets are as precious and lovable as their own kids. In fact, human babies and pets are treated like siblings. This bond is so strong that even small babies and their furry sisters and brothers can’t bear separation from each other for even a few moments.
A video that is going viral and winning the internet shows the same love between siblings. The baby is very comfortable lying on the belly of his golden retriever sibling while sucking the pacifier. In between his human dad picks him up in his arms and the baby starts crying. The man has no choice but to place him back in his favorite place, the belly of the golden retriever.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
Baby knows 🐶💙 pic.twitter.com/7kTN4Zu3AB
— CCTV_IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) January 2, 2023
Indeed, this relation defies all logic and explanation. This kind of relationship is based purely on love, care, faith, and a soul connection.
