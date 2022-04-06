Sivaganga: Over time, pets gradually start to feel like family and many people share an intense love and bond with their animal companions. It’s quite natural to feel devastated by feelings of grief and sadness when a beloved dog, cat, or other pet dies. In one such moving story, an 82-year-old retired government employee, from Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga gave a fitting tribute to his most loved and loyal companion.Also Read - Viral Video: Puppy Plays on Slide With Little Girl, Adorably Wags Tail. Watch

The man named Muthu, built a temple on his farmland in the memory of his late pet dog, a Labrador named Tom. According to his family, Muthu has spent ₹80,000 on the marble statue of his late dog, which was installed in January this year.

Speaking to ANI, Muthu said, “I had Tom since 2010 and I loved him more than my child. Unfortunately, in 2021 he died. So we are making an idol of him. For the past three generations, there has been no one in my family without a dog. My grandparents and my father were all dog lovers.” Muthu said that this is a way to teach his future generation about the bond between a man and his pet.

Watch the video here: