In one such moving story, an 82-year-old retired government employee, from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga gave a fitting tribute to his most loved and loyal companion.
The man named Muthu, built a temple on his farmland in the memory of his late pet dog, a Labrador named Tom. According to his family, Muthu has spent ₹80,000 on the marble statue of his late dog, which was installed in January this year.
Speaking to ANI, Muthu said, “I had Tom since 2010 and I loved him more than my child. Unfortunately, in 2021 he died. So we are making an idol of him. For the past three generations, there has been no one in my family without a dog. My grandparents and my father were all dog lovers.” Muthu said that this is a way to teach his future generation about the bond between a man and his pet.
He lived with Tom for almost 11 years until the dog’s death due to health issues. A year ago, Tom developed health issues and did not respond to treatment. He passed away in January 2021.
Manoj, Muthu’s son said, “All of a sudden, Tom developed health issues and died without responding to treatment in Jan 2021 and my father decided to make a temple for him and took Rs 80,000 from his savings to get a marble statue made.”
Manoj said that offerings are made to the statue daily and on all auspicious days, it is not only garlanded, besides being served sumptuous helpings of Tom’s favourite food. The statue was installed in January, a year after Tom’s death, and the temple is open to people to come over and offer their prayers. The temple is now attracting many people from the area.
