New Delhi: In a heartbreaking news, the 30-year-old woman who made people smile and won hearts on social media with her viral ‘Love You Zindagi’ video, has died. Dr Monika Langeh, who had originally posted the video featuring the song Love You Zindagi, took to Twitter to announce that the patient passed away on Thursday (May 13, 2021). She also requested people to pray for her family and child. Also Read - Viral Video: 95-Year-Old Covid Patient Grooves to Garba, Internet Loves Her Fighting Spirit | Watch

In a tweet, she wrote, ”I am very sorry..we lost the brave soul.. ॐ शांति .. please pray for the family and the kid to bear this loss.”

I am very sorry..we lost the brave soul..

ॐ शांति .. please pray for the family and the kid to bear this loss🙏😭 https://t.co/dTYAuGFVxk — Dr.Monika Langeh🇮🇳 (@drmonika_langeh) May 13, 2021

She added, “Her family is mourning & they didn’t take any help from anyone despite we offered them… I am not in the state to talk about this at the moment… I was emotionally connected with her. I need sometime.”

The news has left social media users devastated and netizens are now mourning her loss. One user wrote, ”This is really disturbing after seeing that video I was sure that she would defeating this deadly virus as she was so positive but god bas not been kind enough , condolence to the family god bless them ahead . 2021 sucks big time . Om shanti.”

This is really disturbing after seeing that video I was sure that she would defeating this deadly virus as she was so positive but god bas not been kind enough , condolence to the family god bless them ahead . 2021 sucks big time . Om shanti 🙏🙏 — Вишал (@AmbarsariMufc) May 13, 2021

Actor Sonu Sood also mourned her demise and said, “So so sad, never ever she would have imagined that she won’t be able to see her family again. Life is so unfair. So many lives which deserved to live are lost. No matter how normal our life becomes but we will never be able to come out of this phase.”

So so sad, never ever she would have imagined that she won’t be able to see her family again. Life is so unfair. So many lives which deserved to live are lost. No matter how normal our life becomes but we will never be able to come out of this phase. https://t.co/jZBQtiTD2l — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 13, 2021

Here are other reactions to the tragic news:

Om Shanti. Just heartbreaking

Dr Monika, is the issue not getting an ICU bed in time or some comorbidity? For such a young person who was getting better what can explain this . Really sorry but need the feel to understand to process what this disease is likely to do — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) May 13, 2021

😔heart-breaking. Hard to believe such a spirited young, girl couldn't make it. I'm so so sorry. — Neha Chamaria (@NehamsChamaria) May 13, 2021

I didn't know her , but was praying for her recovery day n night 😓 she felt like family .. heart broken to the core ..may her soul rest in eternal peace 🙏 — Drspeaks👩‍⚕️ (@being_eyedolls) May 13, 2021

I am very sorry to hear about this. She looked full of life, energy and confidence. Really anguished to see she loose her life. Death is showing no mercy. When will this stop. I am sad for her. My eyes are full of tears & heart paining.🙏🙏🙏 — 🇮🇳 BN Sharma, IG (Retd) (@BholaNath_BSF) May 13, 2021

😭 In my life in future whenever I listen to that song, She will be remembered. Don’t know who she is and who her family is – doesn’t matter. The song is hers now. May her family gather strength to overcome this. God bless the little one! — Naan-Sense!! (@whatsinannaaMEe) May 13, 2021

Earlier on May 8, the doctor had shared her video in which she was seen with an oxygen mask inside a Covid emergency ward in Delhi, and swaying to the tunes of the song ‘Love you Zindagi’ from Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Dear Zindagi.

She had tweeted, “She is just 30yrs old & She didn’t get ICU bed we managing her in the Covid emergency since the last 10 days. She is on NIVsupport, received remedesvir, plasma therapy etc. She is a strong girl with strong willpower asked me to play some music & I allowed her. Lesson: “Never lose the Hope”.

She is just 30yrs old & She didn’t get icu bed we managing her in the Covid emergency since last 10days .She is on NIV support,received remedesvir, plasmatherapy etc. She is a strong girl with strong will power asked me to play some music & I allowed her.

Lesson: “Never lose the Hope” pic.twitter.com/A3rMU7BjnG — Dr.Monika Langeh🇮🇳 (@drmonika_langeh) May 8, 2021

The video had touched people’s hearts and netizens applauded the woman’s positive spirit even during tough times.

May her soul rest in peace!