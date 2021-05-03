New Delhi: Ace Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid broke the internet recently when he surprised his fans with his ‘angry’ avatar, in an advertisement for a credit card bill payment app that went viral. While we are not still not over his splendid performance, the app called Cred is back with a new video, and this time it features former Indian cricketers Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Maninder Singh and Saba Karim as members of a boy band named ‘The Venkaboys’. Yes, after witnessing Dravid’s ‘gundagardi’, you will be pleasantly surprised to see these former India cricketers in a role that you might have never imagined. Also Read - KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 30 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7.30 PM IST May 3 Monday

In the video, Prasad along with his former India fast-bowling teammate Javagal Srinath has a message for the Genz, reminding them of their contribution to Indian cricket during the 90s.

"If you are one of those GenZ, you might not know me, just go and ask your daddy, don't forget us because of the T20s, don't baby, in the 90s, we were the OGs, on your CRTs. We were the OGs, chasing big runs, beating the Aussies, bowling long spells in Sharjah ka garmi (heat), we were the hotties, ask your papaji, were the OGs, it was us," the cricketers sing in the video, in typical boy band style.

The video was shared by Venkatesh Prasad on his Twitter handle and the former Indian seamer wrote: “Meet the Venkaboys”.

” Meet the Venkaboys ” pic.twitter.com/ELkcpb9sxt — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) May 1, 2021

Needless to say, the video has gone viral and the witty lyrics has won over the internet. Impressed by the ad, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wrote, ”From listening to you coach me on the field, to now listening to you sing while I am on my way to the stadium. Venky bhai….it’s been a journey.”

From listening to you coach me on the field, to now listening to you sing while I am on my way to the stadium. Venky bhai….it's been a journey. pic.twitter.com/ubgORUe6Me — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 1, 2021

See some more reactions:

Oh my God !

Never imagined this side of Venky and Srinath.

Venkaboys are awesome. https://t.co/Q9kG0g9wNd — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 1, 2021

Give it up for the creator of these ad series!! And for the marketing team of CRED!! One of the best ad series in recent times! Awesome ads! 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 — Akaash (@avibhs) May 2, 2021

This is so random. Why have I watched it 10 thousand times? https://t.co/rZ4bzzH3fo — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) May 2, 2021

This ad is sooo amazing..@CRED_club increasing the creatively bar of Advertisements in India..

Ps : That Ball Drop🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/kewH5b9LrR — Milind Dholakia (@dholakia_milind) May 2, 2021

