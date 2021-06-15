Viral Video: There is no other love like a dog’s and many viral videos on the internet are a proof of that. In one such video, a loyal golden retriever refused to leave its sick owner’s side and followed an ambulance all the way to hospital. The incident happened in at Turkey’s Buyukada Island, where the dog first tried to enter the ambulance after its owner, an unidentified woman in a wheelchair, was being loaded inside. Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Enjoys 'Spa Day' As It Happily Rolls in Mud, Video Will Make You Smile | Watch

After the medical staff ushered the animal away due to health and safety concerns, the dog then ran behind the vehicle and frantically chased it for several kilometres, all the way to the hospital. The cute doggo then patiently waited outside at the hospital until it was allowed to reunite with the owner.

Sharing the video, an Instagram page called ‘Ted The Stoner’ wrote, ”Pet dog follows ambulance all the way to the hospital. This cute doggo followed his owner’s ambulance all the way till the hospital and waited outside till the treatment was done. Taking the dog in the ambulance wasn’t allowed as per the protocols but that didn’t stop this cute companion from running all the way to the hospital to follow his owner and make sure that everything is okay. Man’s best friend indeed.”

The video has made people emotional, with many commenting that humans don’t deserve dogs. Many were concerned about the loyal animal, with one user saying, ”Please some atleast give him water.”

A second user commented, ”Why does this make me cry! Can someone actually even love anyone so much??”, while a third wrote, ”My heart just melts.”

