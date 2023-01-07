Video: Luck By Chance? Two Wheeler Narrowly Escapes From Colliding With Speeding Truck | WATCH

A two-wheeler narrowly escaped, what could have been a fatal accident, from colliding with a speeding truck at an intersection.

Video: Luck By Chance? Two Wheeler Narrowly Escapes From Colliding With Speeding Truck | WATCH

Viral Video: Do you believe in miracles or fate? Well, sometimes certain incidents in life make us question our belief. Recently a video surfaced the internet that will get you goosebumps. A hair rising video captured how a person on a two-wheeler narrowly escaped a fatal accident at an intersection.

Watch Viral Video Of Two-wheeler Escaping Truck Collision

A video was shared by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dipanshu Kabra on his Twitter handle on January 5 that showed that a speeding two-wheeler suddenly came Infront of a speeding truck at an intersection point but managed to escape any vehicular collision. IPS officer tweeted, “Keep such a speed, accident never happens, Others are also safe, you are safe.”

The truck driver immediately turned the steering wheel and got the truck on the sideway crushing a tree.

As there is no date and time mentione, the place of the accident could not be ascertained. Also, thereis no nnews about the condition of the driver of the truck or two-wheeler.

However such bone-chilling video get big gasps out of us and makes us think again on the way one must drive while on road.

The video has garnered nearly 70K views, 93 retweets and 660 likes so far. The comment section is full with people being skeptical about ways and means of driving etiquettes of people.

Recently, another horrific accident led to a death of a woman after her scooty was hit by car and she was dragged for nearly 10-12 km.

Drive safe always!