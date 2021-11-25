Lucknow: Remember Saadat Ali, the cab driver who was slapped 22 times by a woman in middle of a busy street in Lucknow? A video of the assault had gone viral on all social media platforms generating outrage from users who slammed the woman for beating the cabbie for no reason. Many had expressed sympathy with the cab driver who was publicly beaten, humiliated and had his phone broken into pieces. 4 months later, Saadat Ali now announced that he will enter politics ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.Also Read - Viral Video: Thirsty Buffalo Uses Horn to Drink Water From Hand Pump, Internet is Impressed | Watch

What party will he be joining?

Saadat will be joining the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party, formed by former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brother Shivpal Singh Yadav.

What motivated him to join politics?

After joining the party, Saadat Ali said that he can never forget what happened to him. As for the reason behind his decision, he said that he joined politics to raise the voice of men and wants to work for men who are harassed by women in the country. Ali also said that he will stand with cab drivers across the country as well.

According to Ali, there are several cases where men’s voices are not heard. Referring to his slapping case, he says that he has still not received justice, adding that he has now joined the political party so that he gets justice and is able to help other men too. As per DNA, Saadat’s lawyer who accompanied him also said that they did not get justice and that is why Saadat Ali joined the party.

What was the slapping incident?

A video went viral in August, showing a woman publicly slapping a cab driver a record 22 times following an altercation at a busy traffic intersection in Lucknow. Traffic police personnel can also be seen trying to intervene in the matter, however, the woman kept slapping the cab driver. In the background of the video, people can be heard criticizing the girl saying, “yeh ladki badtameez hai, itte der takk koi ladka ladki ko maarta toh fir log kya karte?”.

Viral Video: A Girl Continuously Beating a Man (Driver of Car) at Awadh Crossing, Lucknow, UP and allegedly Damaging his Phone inspite of him asking for Reason #Lucknowcabdriver #lucknowgirl pic.twitter.com/w0XN5W3UEj — Sonu Gupta✨❤️ (@SonuGup46022700) August 4, 2021

When asked why she was thrashing the cab driver, the woman kept saying that his car hit her. Soon after the video of the Lucknow girl hitting the cab driver went viral, people slammed the girl for beating him up without any reason. Social media users requested the police to arrest the girl after an FIR was filed against the cab driver.