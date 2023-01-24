Home

Lucknow News: After Scooty, Couple’s PDA In Moving Car at Lohia Path Goes Viral WATCH Video

Lucknow Car PDA Viral Video: The video is said to be taken from Lucknow's posh area, Lohia Path. In the viral clip, the couple can be seen romancing on a car's sunroof.

Lucknow Viral Video: Days after a video of a couple romancing on the streets of Hazratganj, Lucknow went viral, another couple was seen indulging in a public display of affection (PDA) in the city of Nawabs. The video is said to be taken from Lucknow’s posh area, Lohia Path. In the viral clip, the couple can be seen romancing on a car’s sunroof.

The video is seem to be taken from a vehicle moving behind them. In the background, two people can also be heard criticising the girl and making misogynistic comments.

This comes days after UP Police posted an animated 16-second-long video on road safety to caution the citizens, especially the young generation against the dangers of rash driving. “‘Embrace Safe Riding’. Flouting safety norms with your beloved will definitely ‘crush’ your dreams! Why end ‘good times’ on a deadly note? #DriveSafeRideSafe #RoadSafetyMonth,” the UP Police said in a tweet with the video.

The 16-second-long animation was captioned with the message: “If this is the relationship goal you wish for? we’re sure it’ll end in a ‘Hurt-break’. #FallForSafety, especially when you are with your loved ones! Road Safety Month 5th Jan to 4th Feb’ is being played.” According to the police, the video of the couple had surfaced on social media on January 15, and was shot by someone who was driving behind. ‘Embrace Safe Riding’ Flouting safety norms with your beloved will definitely ‘crush’ your dreams! Why end ‘good times’ on a deadly note ?#DriveSafeRideSafe#RoadSafetyMonth pic.twitter.com/DZZJuheemA — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 19, 2023 Meanwhile, UP Police is running a ‘road safety month’ from January 5 to February 4 to educate the public on road safety norms

Can You Stand Through Car’s Sunroof While Driving?

Poking head out of a car’s sunroof is considered an offence and violation of traffic rules. According to the Motor Vehicles Act, it is illegal.

Basically, the act in section 184 (f) says,”Whoever drives a motor vehicle at a speed or in a manner which is dangerous to the public, having regard to all the circumstances of the case including the nature, condition and use of the place where the vehicle is driven and the amount of traffic which actually is at the time or which might reasonably be expected to be in the place, shall be punishable for the first offence with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, and for any second or subsequent offence if committed within three years of the commission of a previous similar offence with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine which may extend to two thousand rupees, or with both”.