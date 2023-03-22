Home

Viral

Lucknow Girl Installs Free Blinkers On Bicycles, Reason Will Impress You To Nth: Watch

Viral Video: Sometime back we came across the story of Raghavendra Kumar, popularly known as “Helmet Man”, who has gifted more than 56000 helmets to two-wheeler riders. He started this campaign after his friend lost his life in a road accident in which he suffered head injuries as he was not wearing a helmet.

Today, we are going to tell you about Khushi Pandey, a young woman from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh who not only gifts blinker lights to cyclists but also installs them. Khushi has been doing so since she lost her maternal grandfather (nana ji) in a tragic road accident on the night of December 25, 2022, in Aminabad, Lucknow. His bicycle was hit by a car as the driver could not spot his bicycle due to darkness and fog. Following that life-altering tragedy, the 23-year-old set out on a mission to gift blinkers to bicycle riders in the city.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Khushi says that even though she will always feel the pain and trauma of losing her grandfather and not being able to help him, she will make sure that she gifts and installs as many lights as possible so that no other family has to go through what she and her family have experienced.

Reportedly, she has fitted lights on about 500 bicycles to date after starting her mission on January 13, 2023.

Just like her name, Khushi is spreading happiness all around.

We salute her endeavours and wish her all the luck!

