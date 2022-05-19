Viral Video: If you are active on the internet, you might have come across some hilarious Choti Bachi Ho Kya memes on the internet. Chances are that you might have dropped the super funny dialogue in your daily conversations with yoir friends too. Now, a video has emerged on the internet showing members of IPL team Lucknow Super Giants’ recreating the popular dialogue in their own style. In the video, players Quinton de Kock, Andrew Tye, Jason Holder and Andy Bichel have a lot of fun as they say the dialogue one by one, with some literally shouting.Also Read - Viral Video: Kili Paul Recreates Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya Dialogue With Sister Neema. Watch

The video was posted by the Lucknow Super Giants Instagram account four days ago. “Lucknow ke Tigers kar rahe apni hindi Shroff,” says the caption of the video. It also added a funny disclaimer that read, ”No infants or babies were harmed in the making of this video. Intended purely for entertainment purposes.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucknow Super Giants (@lucknowsupergiants)

The video has gone viral and people loved the player’s version of the popular dialogue. One user wrote, ”Jason holder😂😂😂 awesome acting,” while another commented, ”itna tez bologe toh chhoti bachi kya bade bache bhi dar jayenge.” A third wrote, ”Holder said it like Salman Khan.”

Notably, the dialogue ‘Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya’ is from Tiger Shroff’s 2014 film Heropanti. However, it went viral again in 2022 before Heropanti 2’s release, after a mimicry artist imitated Tiger Shroff’s dialogue by combining two dialogues from the movie with a Hera Pheri scene.