Lucknow: Days after video of a Lucknow girl slapping and harassing a cab driver created social media furor, a similar incident has surfaced showing woman beating an auto driver with her slippers. The incident took place at Lucknow’s Tedhi Puliya Main Chowk on August 21 when two youngsters along with the woman were seen fighting with an tempo driver over auto fare.Also Read - Video of Telangana Nurse Dancing to 'Bullet Bandi' on Duty Goes Viral, Lands Her in Trouble | WATCH

In the video going viral, the auto-driver is seen asking for help from a policeman, as the two youths shout and verbally abuse him. Moments later, a woman appears at the scene who slaps the tempo driver and starts beating him with her chappals (slipper). Seeing the man being hit with slippers, the policemen standing nearby come forward to intervene.

Watch the video here:

विवाद किराए का, हिसाब चप्पल से।

थप्पड़ गर्ल के बाद अब चप्पल वाली महिला। लखनऊ के टेढ़ी पुलिया चौराहे का वीडियो वायरल। pic.twitter.com/HV8R8PMEdV — Gyan Bihari Mishra (@Gyanmishra_) August 21, 2021

According to reports, the two men and woman had taken a ride in his tempo, but refused to pay the full fare demanded by the driver. Soon, an argument ensued between them and the trio started abusing him. When he requested them not to abuse him, they started beating him, he alleged. Needless to say, seeing the commotion, people gathered to see what’s happening and many of them took videos and posted on social media.

Meanwhile, no complaint has been registered against the woman as of now. A Lucknow Police official said. “We have not been received complaint by any of the parties.”