Viral Video: Machine Cleanly Shreds Tree Stump And Roots With Powerful Blade Like A Clean Shave | Watch

We have indeed come a long way with innovations and more effective tools and devices but in the process, work for people has gone down. The flip side of modernisation.

Viral Video: We developed tools according to our needs at different places and purposes. Over time, these tools have undergone phenomenal changes, innovations, and upgrades. For example, the manual saw made way for the motor-propelled chainsaw, shovels, and spades are hardly in use as powerful machines have replaced them. these new tools have not only increased the efficiency of work but also save a lot of time. One such tool is used for removing tree stumps and the surrounding roots so that the ground is clear and there is no chance of the plant growing again.

The viral video we are sharing with you shows a remote-controlled device that cleanly shreds the entire tree stump and surrounding roots with its powerful blade. It is shown in timelapse in a fast-forward mode. The video is shared by @HowThingsWork_ with the caption: “Tree stump removal. 🪵🌳 This Remote controlled device removes the full tree stump & surrounding roots with its powerful blade.” The video has been watched over 4.5 lakh times.

Tree stump removal. 🪵🌳 This Remote controlled device removes the full tree stump & surrounding roots with its powerful blade. pic.twitter.com/o57cz7OeMf — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) January 14, 2023

The new tools are easy to operate and efficient but at the same time, the operators have to be always careful while operating or near them.