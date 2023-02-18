Home

Viral

Viral Video Of ‘Headless’ Fish Swimming In Pond Terrifies Netizens: Watch

Viral Video: There have been many instances when animals, birds, and humans have been able to live a normal life in spite of getting an injury or in extreme cases, losing a limb due to amputation or a similar natural occurrence. Animals and birds are believed to have been blessed with much stronger senses than human beings and it has been displayed many times. For example, animals and birds are reported to have shown odd and strange behaviour just before an earthquake. In fact, a few days before the tsunami hit the Indian Ocean on 26 December 2004, and left a trail of death and destruction across the coastal areas of Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Maldives, and Thailand, animals had moved far away from coastal areas and many of them were reported to have relocated to higher altitude.

This phenomenon is still under study but what we know so far about wildlife and marine life is not sufficient yet.

This is what we are sharing here. A video is going viral on social media that shows a fish swimming normally in a pond. The only thing strange here is that the fish has no head.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Fish swimming with no head 😳 pic.twitter.com/PDy5UNcE57 — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) February 18, 2023

Can the pundits explain this incident?

