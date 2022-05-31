Viral Video: Needless to say, every human being in this world wants free things, but Indians love the word ‘free’ more than anyone else. Recently, a similar situation was witnessed in Bihar when people rushed to steal and loot fishes that fell from a truck. The incident was reported from Amas police station area of ​​Bihar’s Gaya district on Saturday, when a truck carrying fish overturned, and most of it fell on the road. As soon as people saw the ‘fish rain’, they rushed to loot it. A video of the incident that has gone viral on social media shows people collecting the fish in cloths, buckets, and even their hands. People behaved as if they had won the lottery. A woman was even seen picking up the fish and keeping it in her saree.Also Read - Viral Video: IAF Officer Scales Mt Everest, Sings National Anthem on Reaching Summit | Watch

This video was shared on Twitter by a user named ‘Hari krishan’.

Watch the video here:

The video is going viral, and has received mixed reactions. While many found the incident funny and amusing, others thought that such unruly behaviour was problematic. One user wrote, “People gather to collect freebies, but never come together like this to help someone. If someone gets into an accident on the road, people pass by after seeing him but no one moves forward to help him.”

