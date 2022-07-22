Guna: Students in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district are allegedly risking their lives reach school by crossing a river that has no bridge with the help of rope. In a video that is making the rounds on social media, residents of Gochpura village in Guna, including students, can be seen crossing the river on ropes to reach school through the “short cut” route as the condition of the main road is apparently not apt for commuting. The rope way is similar to stunts performed in a circus.Also Read - Pregnant Woman, Child Dead After Alleged Delay In Getting Ambulance In Madhya Pradesh

Gochpura village is around 60 km from the district headquarters.

Watch Video HERE:

In the video, it can be seen that ropes have been tied to two trees on either side of the river that flows between the village and agricultural fields. The depth of the river is six feet while it is almost 20 feet wide, according to a report by news agency IANS.

The people in the video can be seen holding on to one rope while keeping their balance on the other to cross the river. The students have been doing the same to reach school.

The authorities swung into action after they got information about the video that went viral on the internet.

Naib Tehsildar Shailja Mishra told mediapersons that she has been apprised of the matter, adding that senior officials went to counsel the villagers and convince them not to cross the river on ropes.

Meanwhile, the ropes across the river have been cut, while directions have been issued to use the main commuting route.