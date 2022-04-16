Bhopal: In an alleged video doing the rounds on social media, a woman was seen beating up a delivery boy of online food aggregator ‘Swiggy’ with shoes on a busy road in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Friday, reported news agency IANS. The enraged woman beat the delivery boy in front of the people and kicked him with her shoes. When some people tried to stop the young woman, she boldly said, “I am hurt, not you.”Also Read - Watch Video: A Pro Surfer Rode a 115-Feet Wave, This Video Will Blow Your Mind

The woman was riding a scooter when she came in front of the delivery boy and lost her balance, following which she started abusing and beating him. After the video went viral, the local police called the boy to inquire about the matter and it came to know that the woman beat him up because his two-wheeler collided with the woman's scooty at a busy road. An FIR was lodged against the woman at the Omti police station in Jabalpur district.

#MadhyaPradesh: A girl beat up a biker with shoes near Russel Chowk of #Jabalpur district on Thursday evening after the youth arrived from wrong side and collided with her scooty.@fpjindia Video pic.twitter.com/ix9W7Kr5cE — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 15, 2022

Complaint registered, search on for accused woman: Jabalpur Police

Police said the incident took place on Thursday afternoon while the complaint was registered on Friday. The delivery boy has been identified as Dilip Vishwakarma (25), a resident of Natal Charaganwa in Jabalpur city. He told the police that he had gone outside for a pizza delivery. According to the police, the scooty is registered in the name of a woman Madhu Singh, a resident of Gif, New Richhai Colony. “FIR has been lodged and we are searching for the woman,” said a police official.

