A woman from Spain's capital Madrid recently tasted Indian food for the first time in her life. The video of her reaction is going viral on social media. At an Indian restaurant called Udaipur in Madrid, 20-year-old woman Fatima De Tetuan tasted chicken tikka masala with naan for the first time. Her reaction is just too adorable to miss.

In the video, Fatima can be seen sitting at the restaurant and the Bollywood song Dilbar can be heard playing in the background. After taking the first bite of chicken tikka masala and naan, Fatima was amazed by the new taste and said "wow". "This is amazing. How did I miss out my whole life on this food," she added.

She also tasted a piece of chicken without the naan and stared at the camera in disbelief. “This is the best thing I have ever eaten in my whole life,” Fatima said.

“I can’t believe I haven’t tried any foods in my 20 years of life? My ADHD unlocked a new hobby: trying different traditional dishes,” Fatima captioned the post.

Watch the viral video here: