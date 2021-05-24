Chennai: Tying the eternal knot of love — marriage, is one of the most special events in one’s life when a couple wants all their near and dear ones to be present at the ceremony. However, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, many states and cities have imposed curfews and limited wedding guest restrictions. As a result of which, hundreds of thousands of couples who were set to get married during this time of pandemic had to cut short their list of guests and even several events. Also Read - Necessity is the Mother of Jugaad: Man Wears Mask Made With Neem and Tulsi Leaves, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

But, amid all this, a couple from Tamil Nadu’s Madurai has made it into the headlines for their unique idea of getting married in presence of all their loved ones. The couple booked an entire flight from Madurai-Bangalore and tied the knot exactly when their aircraft hovered over the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple in the ‘graceful’ presence of a whopping 161 relatives in the flight, said a report. Also Read - Viral Video: Watch How This Clever Goat Opened a Lock With its Mouth and Released its Friends from a Cage

The couple, Rakesh-Dakshina both residents of Madurai, decided to rent the plane for two hours to tie the knot up above the sky in a bid to avoid the ongoing COVID-19 wedding restrictions and curfew in Tamil Nadu. A video of the unique wedding is also going viral on social media after a user posted it on Twitter with the caption, "Rakesh-Dakshina from Madurai, who rented a plane for two hours and got married in the wedding sky. Family members who flew from Madurai to Bangalore after getting married by SpiceJet flight from Bangalore to Madurai."

Rakesh-Dakshina from Madurai, who rented a plane for two hours and got married in the wedding sky. Family members who flew from Madurai to Bangalore after getting married by SpiceJet flight from Bangalore to Madurai. #COVID19India #lockdown @TV9Telugu #weddingrestrictions pic.twitter.com/9nDyn3MM4n — DONTHU RAMESH (@DonthuRamesh) May 23, 2021

The short video clip shows the groom tying the Mangalsutra around the bride’s neck as the relatives present during the ceremony cheer and shower them with flower petals. The viral video post has already garnered over 1.6K views.