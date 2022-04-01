Viral Video: The animal kingdom is pretty interesting and every day or the other, crazy and funny videos of these wonderful creatures go viral. One such video has surfaced wherein a ferocious crocodile attacks and makes a deer its prey in the most horrifying way. Needless to say, a crocodile is considered to be the most dangerous creature in the water.Also Read - Viral Video: Sheikh Clicks Selfie as Lions Climb Tree, Takes Them on a Walk. Watch

The video shows a group of deer drinking water on the banks of a river. However, suddenly a crocodile emerges out inside the water and attacks them. While many deers run away in fear, one of them is unable to escape. Meanwhile, the crocodile catches hold of the tail of the deer and drags it inside the water. The video of deer and crocodile has been uploaded on Instagram account named worldnature_4u. The caption reads, ‘Wait For It.’

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and amassed a lot of reactions. One user wrote, ”That’s a lot more painful than it seems… His leg is small so the pain is excruciating!! R.I.P. in the the ertnal jungle lol.” Another wrote, ”Hate crocodiles.”