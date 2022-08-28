Magarmach Ka Video: The biggest feline in the Americas is the jaguar. Many people confuse the jaguar with a leopard, but they are different. The word ‘jaguar’ comes from the indigenous word ‘yaguar’, which means ‘he who kills with one leap’. Interestingly, that’s exactly how see a jaguar hunting a crocodile in this video in just one quick leap.Also Read - Viral Video: Fearless Woman Feeds Dozens of Alligators With Bare Hands, Netizens Stunned. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the user 'wildlifeanimall' with the following caption: "FromtheField – What's it like to witness one of the world's stealthiest predators hunt?" It has received 38k views and 1,600 likes. This crocodile made the mistake of coming out of the river and going into the forest. The video, which was filmed in Pantanal region in South America, showed wildlife photographers waiting to see a black jaguar hunt. Within a few seconds, a crocodile could be seen running for its life towards the river as the jaguar is chasing him.

With just one leap, you see the black jaguar jump and attack the crocodile by grabbing it with its powerful jaw. The jaguar manages to kill the crocodile and takes it away in the forest. The whole thing happened in just a few seconds and was caught on camera. This shows how good the hunting skills of a predator like a jaguar are, even in the day.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF BLACK JAGUAR HUNTING CROCODILE HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wildlifeanimall (@wildlifeanimall)

The crocodile didn’t stand a chance in front of the jaguar!