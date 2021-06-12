While many people report experiencing side effects like fever or body pain after being administered the COVID-19 vaccine, one man has made a bizarre claim that he got super powers where his body tuned magnetic. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Caught Hogging Food At a Party, Reacts Hilariously On Seeing The Camera. Watch

Arvind Sonar, a resident of Maharashtra's Nashik, has claimed that he developed magnetic powers after getting the second dose of Oxford-Serum's Covishield vaccine. The elderly man claims that after getting inoculated with two doses of the vaccine, metal objects can easily stick on his body.

He even made a video to prove this. In the video that has now gone viral, a man can be seen demonstrating how metal objects stick to Arvind Sonar's body. First, he puts some coins on his arms, neck and back. After this, he adds steel spoons and light weight plates. As Arvind turns around, the metal objects don't seem to fall off of his body.

Watch the viral video below:

To investigate Arvind’s claims, some doctors form Nashik Municipal Corporation visited his house to check why metal objects were getting stuck on his body.

Speaking to the Times of India, Dr Ashok Thorat said, “I have seen the video, however, we can’t confirm that it has happened after vaccination. After investigation only we can come to some conclusion. For now, we will send a report to the government and after that, we will see if any investigation needs to be done.”

Meanwhile, Arvind’s son Jayant said he saw a similar video of a person from Delhi who also claimed to have got magnetic powers after taking the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. So, he asked his parents to try the same thing.

“When we placed spoons, plates, coins on the body, they stuck to his body,” Jayant said.

A longer version of the video was uploaded on YouTube titled ‘Magnet Man’. Watch it here: