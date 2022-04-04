Viral Video: It doesn’t hurt to be kind, especially to animals who aren’t equipped with intelligence like humans. One such video of kindness has gone viral on the internet showing cops in Maharashtra offering water to thirsty monkeys. Notably, traffic cops stationed at Malshej ghat on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route were seen carrying several water bottles to offer it to the animals venturing out on the road from the nearby forests.Also Read - Viral Video: Friends Use Cool Trick to Help Get Bride and Groom Get Drunk in Secret. Watch

In a video of the heartwarming incident, a police officer dressed can be seen holding a bottle for the monkey to let it drink water. An Instagram page called StreetDogsofBombay shared the video and wrote, ”Watch till end 🙌❤️ – SALUTE TO MAHARASHTRA POLICE FOR THE KINDNESS AND COMPASSION TOWARDS VOICELESS BABIES. SUMMER HEAT IS RISING AND VOICELESS BABIES ARE SEARCHING FOR WATER SO PLEASE KEEP WATER BOWLS OUTSIDE YOUR HOUSE AND SAVE THEM FROM HEAT. Also we often see strays stand for hours near any shop/hotel with a hope that someone might offer leftover food. They don’t know that money is needed to buy food. On the other hand people discriminate between breed dogs and strays. Strays are considered as dirt.”

Watch the video here:

The video of the incident went viral on social media and people were impressed with the police’s sense of kindness and compassion. ”This is so pure,” wrote one user while another wrote, ”Precious god bless him.”

According to Hindustan Times, monkeys, langurs, dogs, cats and birds are often found roaming in the ghat and birds especially get heat stroke as they fly high in the sky.