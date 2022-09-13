Viral Video: If Tuesday is giving you the blues today, we have a perfect video for you! An adorable video is going viral on social media showing a little boy apologizing to his class teacher in the cutest way. The video is pictured inside a classroom wherein the school boy is trying his best to convince his teacher that he will not do any mischief again. The teacher, who is visibly upset, is repeatedly seen saying, “Aap baar baar bolte ho nahi karunga, nahi karunga, fir karte ho. Mi aap se baat nahi karungi.” (You repeatedly say that you will not do it, but still you do. I will not talk to you. You said once that you will not do it again, but you did).Also Read - Viral Video: RPF Personnel Helps Specially-abled Man Board a Train, Internet Praises His Kindness | Watch

The repentant boy, who is eager to win his teacher’s affection, says, “Nahi Karunga,” while hugging her. Later, he also promises his teacher not to repeat his mistakes again, saying, “Pakka nahi karunga”. At the end of the video, the teacher also couldn’t stop herself from melting for the boy’s adorable apology. The boy kisses her teacher’s cheeks and the woman gives a kiss in return.

SCHOOL BOY APOLOGISES TO HIS TEACHER IN THE CUTEST WAY: WATCH VIDEO

Needless to say, the video is making people nostalgic and making them reminisce their innocent and carefree school days. Many lamented why a school like this wasn’t there during their time. The video has garnered more than 1.2 million views and more than 7000 retweets since being shared yesterday. One user said, “That’s so adorable,” while another commented, “Where to find such understanding teachers?”

Some shared similar experiences while remembering their teachers. Another user said, “I recall a Miss Bibha..I recall her pink saaree …I recall her hair tied in a big bun..n i remember that she used to sit with the infants of her class with her own lunch box n hd gone to the extent to teaching us how to hold a spoon… I don’t recall her face..I was 2.5 yrs old.” A fourth wrote, “Cute relationship between teacher & student May God bless both of them..”