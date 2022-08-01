Viral Video: As kids, we all hated doing homework and yearned to play outside. A video of one such little boy is going viral on social media, wherein he expresses frustration with his studies in the most hilarious and relatable way. In the video, a small boy troubled with his studies, is seen talking to his mother about leaving the world! Yes, you will be left surprised by the way in which the kid talks.Also Read - Viral Video: Rare Black Tiger Spotted in Odisha's Similipal National Park, Caught Marking Its Territory | Watch

When asked to do homework, the child speaks in a rather annoying tone and complains to his mother. He has a Hindi notebook open in front of him and says that he wants to go away from this world. “Mummy, mai pareshan ho raha hoon, mai duniya mein kyun aaya hoon. Mai duniya se nikal jaunga, nikal jaunga,” he says while slamming his pencil reputedly. When his mother asks ‘kyun nikal jaoge’, he answers, “Mujhe duniya mein mann nahi lagta, kyunki tum gandi ho.” Hearing his answer, his mother bursts into laughter.

The video was posted on an Instagram page called Emobois India, with a caption that read, “Monday motivation.” The text on the video reads, “This is what happens when mom asks to finish homework.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and people were left amused by the boy’s hilarious comments. Many were left baffled as to how a kid could go through an existential crisis at such an early age. People were left wondering from where do such small children learn such things? One user wrote, “Dude has existential crisis before he could even spell it,” while another commented, “Idk what he is going through but same.” A third said, “Mood beta mood! Mai bhi nikal jaungi duniya se”, while a fourth commented, ”Mom take me back in.”

What do you think?