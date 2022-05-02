Bahraich: Uttar Pradesh administration has ordered a probe against a woman official who gave the police a hard time when she was allegedly in an inebriated state. The official, who is identified as Rachna Kesarwani, Deputy Labour Commissioner of Devipatan Mandal, allegedly got drunk and ‘bullied’ the Bahraich police. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: Delivery Boy Helps Specially-abled Man On The Street, Internet Gives Him a Thumbs Up | Watch

In the video, which is purportedly from the police station Jarwal Road area of Bahraich district, Kesarwani is seen getting drunk and arguing with police officials. She is heard saying: “I am a divisional level officer, not district level; I will talk to the commissioner.” The officer could also be seen threatening the Bahraich police and creating a ruckus on the road in an inebriated condition. Meanwhile, a lady constable is seen trying to make the officer sit in her car but she is seen repeatedly trying to get out and sit on the driving seat while saying: “Main Nahi Girungi.”

Following the incident, police on Sunday referred the viral video to the Uttar Pradesh Labour Department requesting an investigation against the official.

Watch the Video HERE:

She is Rachna Kesarwani, Asst Labour Commissioner of Bahraich, UP celebrating #LabourDay .

Anyways guess how would have these Police Men would had acted if it was a Drunken Man.#LabourDay2022 #happylabourday pic.twitter.com/mXWCiI8dUE — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) May 1, 2022

Jarwal Road Police Station in charge Rajesh Kumar Singh said that on April 27, the said woman officer was travelling from Lucknow to her office in Gonda by driving her own car. He said that after losing her way, the woman’s car veered towards Bahraich and rammed into a divider on the Bahraich road.

Singh said that when the police reached the spot along with policemen on getting information about the collision, they saw that the drunk woman was trying to drive herself. She remained adamant on driving by ‘threatening’ to be a senior officer of the divisional level.

On being asked, she introduced herself as Rachna Kesarwani, Deputy Labour Commissioner Devipatan Mandal. The SHO said that the woman officer’s husband was called and in the presence of women police force, police officers and her husband, the woman officer was medically examined and handed over to her husband.

The medical examination report has been sent to the departmental high officials through senior police officers. Official sources said that the district magistrate has been asked to probe the matter and submit his report.